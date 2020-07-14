Global  
 

California ski resort eyes name change over derogatory term

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word “squaw” — a derogatory term for Native American women — amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. The word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman,” but over […]
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: California Ski Resort Eyes Name Change Over Derogatory Term

California Ski Resort Eyes Name Change Over Derogatory Term 00:34

 California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word “squaw” — a derogatory term for Native American women — amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. Katie Johnston reports.

