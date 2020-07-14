California ski resort eyes name change over derogatory term
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word “squaw” — a derogatory term for Native American women — amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. The word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman,” but over […]
California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word “squaw” — a derogatory term for Native American women — amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. Katie Johnston reports.
The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped to Santa Barbara, California and were married at a seaside resort on the 2nd of June, with Dennis sharing that "It was beautiful, just looking into her..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published