|
GM gets OK to make N95 face masks: Where they'll be used
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
GM has received CDC approval to start making the much-needed N95 face masks at its Warren plant. Here's how it happened.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
General Motors American automotive manufacturing company
GM reveals price, features of 2021 Corvette Stingray, including two new colorsGM will offer the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stringray in two new exterior and one new interior color, and other new features, all for a carryover price.
USATODAY.com
GM Recognizing Juneteenth
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
S&P jumps 3% on vaccine hopes
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37Published
N95 mask Particulate mask that meets the N95 standard of the United States National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
'N95 mask and hand sanitizer at the ready': The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the future of Gen Z travelExpert thought indicates Gen Z is primed to handle crisis after crisis, and one that will adapt to extra safety precautions amid COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19: Lucknow's start-up company develops disinfection machine for N95 masks, PPE kits
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:00Published
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
Four ex-CDC directors decry Trump administration effort to 'cast public doubt' on reopening guidelinesThe ex-CDC chiefs, who served presidents of both parties, accused the White House of subverting public health and putting lives at risk.
USATODAY.com
C.D.C. Employees Ask Agency to Address ‘Racism and Discrimination’More than 1,000 employees signed a letter criticizing the agency for “scant progress in addressing the very real challenges Black employees experience.”
NYTimes.com
CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this