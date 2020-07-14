|
Real Madrid warns fans not to gather in celebration spots
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is asking its fans to stay away from the team’s usual celebration spots in Madrid if it wins the Spanish league title. The request came a day after Madrid defeated Granada 2-1 to move within two points of its first league trophy in three years. A victory against Villarreal on […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this