Real Madrid warns fans not to gather in celebration spots

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is asking its fans to stay away from the team’s usual celebration spots in Madrid if it wins the Spanish league title. The request came a day after Madrid defeated Granada 2-1 to move within two points of its first league trophy in three years. A victory against Villarreal on […]
