Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for Jeffrey Epstein
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () The British socialite appeared in a video court hearing. She was arrested on July 2 on suspicion of aiding and abetting the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein, in his sexual abuse of young girls more than two decades ago.
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes...