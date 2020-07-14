Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for Jeffrey Epstein

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The British socialite appeared in a video court hearing. She was arrested on July 2 on suspicion of aiding and abetting the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein, in his sexual abuse of young girls more than two decades ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein 00:42

 Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face Arraignment [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face Arraignment

Ghislaine Maxwell faces arraignment and a bail hearing today on charges of recruiting and grooming minors to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide [Video]

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide

There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers request bail, arguing she 'is not Jeffrey Epstein'

 Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend and longtime associate of the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured...
CBC.ca

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

 Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for him to sexually...
Japan Today

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail citing coronavirus, denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail citing coronavirus, denies Jeffrey Epstein charges By RNZ Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday (US time) forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

rhiannonaprilx

rhi ♥ RT @business: Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that she helped her longtime friend, financier Jeffrey Epstein, run a sex-tra… 2 seconds ago

BigChief_MAGA

Wake Up, America! RT @KarluskaP: Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty as she fights for $5M bail U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied Maxwell's proposal o… 4 seconds ago

marcospencerjoh

Hudson RT @prayingmedic: Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty. Her trial is scheduled for July 12, 2021. https://t.co/Ih4BYhUVjj 6 seconds ago

Landa12

RedPill4U Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty in Jeffrey Epstein-Related Sex Abuse Case https://t.co/Moto82zYAN via @thr 6 seconds ago

Blueblood1233

Blueblood123 Ghislaine Maxwell hearing: Socialite denied bail as accuser says she 'egged' Jeffrey Epstein on… https://t.co/pqnT95Kjdy 6 seconds ago

peteval333

Peter Valeri RT @Trump_Detester: BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty in first court appearance. Judge schedules trial for July 12, 2021; prose… 9 seconds ago

shabs_i_r

the10thman RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail after one of her accusers said Jeffrey Epstein would not have been able to ab… 9 seconds ago

JohnBurtonGrah1

John Burton Graham RT @DEPLORABLEREEG1: 💥BOOM💥 Ghislaine Maxwell pleads “NOT GUILTY” to criminal charges related to alleged dealings with billionaire Jeffrey… 9 seconds ago