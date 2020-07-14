Bari Weiss Resigns From New York Times Opinion Post

Vice reports that Weiss left the Times on her own and "self-expelled." Weiss was removed from the paper's staff directory sometime in the paper week.

Writer and editor Bari Weiss leaves New York Times over 'bullying' and 'harassment' from colleagues 'Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They...

Independent 2 hours ago



