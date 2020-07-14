‘Mythbusters’ star Grant Imahara dies from brain aneurysm
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grant Imahara, the longtime host of Discovery Channel’s “Mythbusters,” died from a brain aneurysm, the network said Tuesday. Imahara died Monday at the age of 49. “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant,” the network said in a statement. “He was an important part of our Discovery family […]
