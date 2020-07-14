Jays hope to get more from Guerrero, compete in short season
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays hope moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a different defensive position will help their second-year star produce more at the plate. Maybe even enough to boost the youthful Blue Jays into playoff contention. After making a team-high 17 errors in 96 games at third base as a rookie, Guerrero […]
