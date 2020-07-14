|
Pašalić nets 1st hat trick to help Atalanta beat Brescia 6-2
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Mario Pašalić netted his first hat trick as Atalanta delivered another attacking masterclass to beat Brescia 6-2 Tuesday to move second in Serie A after a derby with an unusually poignant atmosphere. Three of Atalanta’s goals came in five minutes in the first half after Brescia forward Ernesto Torregrossa had canceled […]
