AP source: Free agent OF Yasiel Puig, Braves reach 1-yr deal Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not official until Puig passes a physical. The agreement helps the Braves address […]