North Carolina capitol city gets first Black councilwoman

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The city council in North Carolina’s capital city on Tuesday chose its first Black councilwoman to fill an seat vacated after a council member resigned. Stormie Denise Forte, 49, an attorney and community radio host, was chosen from among 54 candidates to fill the position that represents Raleigh’s District D, which […]
