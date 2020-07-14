|
Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on: Peter Navarro
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
On COVID-19, I listen with caution to Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice, writes trade adviser Peter Navarro, an assistant to President Donald Trump.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Donald Trump muzzling Dr. Anthony Fauci amid COVID-19 would be hazardousAnthony Fauci is an annoying coronavirus truth bomb that keeps going off in Donald Trump's garden party of falsehoods and blame shifting: Our view
USATODAY.com
Opening schools should be local decision -Fauci
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert FauciUS President Donald Trump has said he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting..
WorldNews
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike, cites ex-game show hostThe administration is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert as the president continues to play down the threat posed by the virus and pushes to..
WorldNews
Peter Navarro Economist and member of the Trump administration
Navarro walks back China trade deal comments
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Knives Out: Why CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Is Watching His Back
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
The White House Called a News Conference. Trump Turned It Into a Meandering Monologue.The president spoke in the Rose Garden for 63 minutes. He spent only six of those minutes answering questions from reporters.
NYTimes.com
Trump says 'more white people' are killed by police, while studies show Black people are more likely to be killedPresident Trump's comments come after weeks of protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
USATODAY.com
Trump plans to appoint former aide Sebastian Gorka to the National Security Education BoardGorka served as deputy assistant and to the president for less than a year before leaving his position rancorously. He focused on national security.
USATODAY.com
Trump slams Biden as a 'gift' to ChinaAt a Rose Garden event ostensibly to announce actions against China, President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at his rival, the presumptive Democratic..
USATODAY.com
Government Rescinds Plan to Strip Visas From Foreign Students in Online ClassesThe Trump administration said it would no longer require international students to attend in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic in order to remain in..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this