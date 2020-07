2 Stylists Had Coronavirus but Wore Masks. 139 Clients Didn’t Fall Sick. Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vigilant mask wearing might have spared nearly 140 people from catching the coronavirus at a hair salon in Missouri, according to a report published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In May, the people interacted with two hair stylists with confirmed coronavirus infections, but none ended up showing symptoms of COVID-19. The […] 👓 View full article

