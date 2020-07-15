|
US Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. "The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized With a Possible InfectionJustice Ginsburg, 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent, a Supreme Court spokeswoman..
NYTimes.com
Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court oldest justice treated for possible infectionThe 87-year-old undergoes a procedure to clean out a bile duct stent in Baltimore's hospital.
BBC News
Federal execution renews Supreme Court's divide over death penaltyJustice Sotomayor disputed the process by which courts weigh in while two other justices questioned whether the death penalty is constitutional.
USATODAY.com
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this