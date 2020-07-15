Global  
 

US Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
US Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infectionUS Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. "The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg...
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

 CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. Justice Ginsberg underwent an endoscopic...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized With a Possible Infection

 Justice Ginsburg, 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent, a Supreme Court spokeswoman..
Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection [Video]

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. Gavino Garay reports.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court oldest justice treated for possible infection

 The 87-year-old undergoes a procedure to clean out a bile duct stent in Baltimore's hospital.
Federal execution renews Supreme Court's divide over death penalty

 Justice Sotomayor disputed the process by which courts weigh in while two other justices questioned whether the death penalty is constitutional.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible infection.

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection

How recent Supreme Court ruling will affect Oklahomans

How recent Supreme Court ruling will affect Oklahomans

DOJ Conducts First Execution Since 2003 Just Hours After Supreme Court Ruling

DOJ Conducts First Execution Since 2003 Just Hours After Supreme Court Ruling Early on Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice carried out the execution of a person on death row just hours after the United States Supreme Court...
US Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. "The...
The Supreme Court will hear Facebook's bid to stop a class-action lawsuit that could cost the company billions (FB)

The Supreme Court will hear Facebook's bid to stop a class-action lawsuit that could cost the company billions (FB) · The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a bid from Facebook to challenge a class-action lawsuit against the company over Facebook's handling of automatic...
