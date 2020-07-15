|
Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong. He used his Rose Garden speech to go straight at Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying his entire career had been a “gift to the Chinese Communist Party.” The legislation and order are part...
