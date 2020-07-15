Global  
 

Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams BidenPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong. He used his Rose Garden speech to go straight at Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying his entire career had been a “gift to the Chinese Communist Party.” The legislation and order are part...
News video: China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions

China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions 02:41

 Move comes after Trump signed a law and an executive order to punish China for its 'aggressive actions' in Hong Kong.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US carries out third federal execution this week

 The U.S. government on Friday put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, capping a week in which the Trump..
USATODAY.com

Pompeo touts 'pro-life' US foreign policy in Iowa

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a gathering of Christian conservatives in Iowa the Trump administration is pursuing a foreign policy that's pro-life,..
USATODAY.com

F.B.I. Agent in Russia Inquiry Saw Basis in Early 2017 to Doubt Dossier

 Newly declassified documents added more fodder for the continuing political fight over an aspect of the Trump-Russia investigation.
NYTimes.com

Portland mayor blasts Trump over federal arrests

 Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks

 His remarks come as infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci urged people to wear face coverings.
BBC News

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Cathay flags $1.3 billion first-half loss [Video]

Cathay flags $1.3 billion first-half loss

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said Friday it expects a record loss of some 1.3 billion U.S. dollars for the first half of the year. Gloria Tso reports.

US Navy aircraft carriers resume rare dual exercises in the South China Sea

 Hong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy aircraft carriers have resumed rare dual exercises in the South China Sea, the second time this month the massive warships have teamed..
WorldNews

Asian shares fall as investors mull Chinese growth data

 Shares retreated in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investors sold on worries Beijing might cut back on stimulus after China’s economy returned to growth in the..
WorldNews

Unofficial Hong Kong vote sees new generation take over battle for democracy

 HONG KONG — A younger, more defiant generation of Hong Kong democrats has secured the most votes in unofficial primary elections in the Chinese-ruled city,..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden’s School Plan Draws Clear Contrast With Trump’s

 The president wants students and teachers back in the classroom, despite the virus. His opponent calls that “just plain dangerous.”
NYTimes.com

'Sir, he does not': Fox's Chris Wallace fact-checks Trump's claim that Biden supports defunding the police

 "Oh really? It says abolish, it says defund. Let's go! Get me the charter, please," Trump said after Wallace fact-checked him.
USATODAY.com

Pence turns up heat on Biden with Wisconsin speech

 Mike Pence stepped up attacks on Joe Biden with an aggressive speech Friday delivered in the birthplace of the Republican Party, casting the election in under..
USATODAY.com
Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick [Video]

Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Biden outlines school reopening plan amid pandemic

 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden unveils a plan to safely reopen schools during the coronavius pandemic. In a video recorded with his wife..
USATODAY.com

Communist Party of China Communist Party of China Political party of China

It’s time to push back against challenge posed by China: Pompeo

 Washington: The time has come for the world to push back against the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as..
WorldNews
U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source [Video]

U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source

A source familiar with the matter says the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, in a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-China relations. Gloria Tso reports.

U.S. Weighs Sweeping Travel Ban on Chinese Communist Party Members

 The presidential order under consideration would be based on the same statute in the Immigration and Nationality Act used in a 2017 travel ban on several..
NYTimes.com

Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big win

 The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Utility Company Gave Jobs to Allies of Top Illinois Democrat, Prosecutors Say

 Illinois Speaker Michael J. Madigan has not been charged, but the governor, a fellow Democrat, said he must resign if the allegations are true.
NYTimes.com
U.S. Congress set to battle next COVID-19 bill [Video]

U.S. Congress set to battle next COVID-19 bill

The U.S. Congress returns to Washington on Monday with Democratic and Republican leaders agreeing that they need to pass something to alleviate the heavy toll of the pandemic but they are $2 trillion apart on what that something should be. Colette Luke has more.

Signs Are Pointing To A Democratic Landslide In November [Video]

Signs Are Pointing To A Democratic Landslide In November

With only 110 days left before the 2020 election, there is an increasing number of red flags for Republican candidates. Political analysts suggest Republicans are headed toward a disastrous result at the ballot box this fall. According to CNN, a new Gallup number shows that 50% of Americans identify as Democrats or Democratic leaners. Only 39% of respondents in that same poll describe themselves as Republicans or Republican leaners.

Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei

US President Donald Trump signed a legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also added that he signed an executive order ending the..

Hong Kong's 'freedom has been taken away' [Video]

Hong Kong's 'freedom has been taken away'

The president signs an order and bill targeting China for "extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom".

After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea [Video]

After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea

Donald Trump’s govt has toughened its stand on another issue concerning China. US called Beijing's extensive claims to South China Sea 'completely unlawful'. China is engaged in maritime territory..

Rose Parade 2021 Canceled in Pasadena, First Time in 75 Years

Rose Parade 2021 Canceled in Pasadena, First Time in 75 Years The Rose Parade that takes place on New Year’s Day will not take place to ring in the new year on 2021 due to the coronavirus, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses...
Stephen Colbert breaks down the most ridiculous claims from Trump's Rose Garden rant

 President Trump's emergency press conference in the Rose Garden on Tuesday was meant to be focused on China. But, surprising nobody, it quickly skidded into a...
Bisexual actor Javicia Leslie makes history as the first Black Batwoman, picking up the cape and mantle from Ruby Rose

 Bisexual actor Javicia Leslie has been revealed as the first-ever Black Batwoman, picking up the cape and mantle from Ruby Rose. Rose quit Batwoman in May,...
