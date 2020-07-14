Global  
 

California rethinks coronavirus testing strategy as cases surge

Tuesday, 14 July 2020
California rethinks coronavirus testing strategy as cases surgeAs part of a bid to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, California’s top health care officials said Tuesday the state would roll out new guidelines focused on expanding testing among communities and populations who are particularly vulnerable to the disease, and prioritizing which samples are analyzed first. The news comes as case counts in the Golden State continue to rise and as some testing sites and labs say they have been overwhelmed by...
Video credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: California's New Coronavirus Testing Strategy

California's New Coronavirus Testing Strategy 01:30

 The state is scrambling to improve COVID-19 testing.

California California State in the western United States

In CA: Some GOP elected officials accuse Newsom of issuing 'confusing orders' and don't appreciate being sidelined

 The state sets tiers for who gets priority when it comes to COVID-19 testing. And all this authority-ing by Gov. Gavin Newsom isn't sitting well with some..
USATODAY.com

Wall Street yo-yos again

 New York Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 more than made up all its losses from the day before, after stocks pinballed through another day of..
WorldNews

Naya Rivera: Glee star died of accidental drowning, California officials say

 Her body was found several days after she went missing last week during a boating trip with her son.
BBC News
Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart [Video]

Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart

Film crews are tentatively resuming production in California with state-designated safety protocols in place. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

