California rethinks coronavirus testing strategy as cases surge Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

As part of a bid to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, As part of a bid to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, California ’s top health care officials said Tuesday the state would roll out new guidelines focused on expanding testing among communities and populations who are particularly vulnerable to the disease, and prioritizing which samples are analyzed first. The news comes as case counts in the Golden State continue to rise and as some testing sites and labs say they have been overwhelmed by... 👓 View full article

