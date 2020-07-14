Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

, Ala. (AP) — Seeking to reclaim his old MONTGOMERY , Ala. (AP) — Seeking to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama , former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former college football coach Tommy Tuberville — a political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump . Trump casts a long shadow over the Alabama race, backing Tuberville after turning decisively against his former Cabinet member. Sessions held the seat safely for 20 years before resigning to lead Trump's Justice Department . He was forced out of the position when their relationship soured over his recusal in the investigation into Russian interference in the... 👓 View full article

