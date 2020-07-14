Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama raceMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seeking to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former college football coach Tommy Tuberville — a political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump. Trump casts a long shadow over the Alabama race, backing Tuberville after turning decisively against his former Cabinet member. Sessions held the seat safely for 20 years before resigning to lead Trump's Justice Department. He was forced out of the position when their relationship soured over his recusal in the investigation into Russian interference in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WHNT - Published
News video: Tommy Tuberville projected to beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Alabama GOP senate seat

Tommy Tuberville projected to beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Alabama GOP senate seat 01:52

 Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tommy Tuberville Tommy Tuberville American football coach

Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Republican Senate runoff

 The first-time political candidate and former Auburn football coach will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
USATODAY.com

'Russia, Russia, Russia': Trump tears into Sessions ahead of runoff against Tuberville in Alabama

 "I made a mistake when I put him in as the attorney general. He had his chance and he blew it," President Trump said of Jeff Sessions.
USATODAY.com

President Donald Trump erroneously refers to Alabama coach Nick Saban as Lou Saban

 President Donald Trump erroneously referred to Alabama coach Nick Saban as "Lou Saban" while endorsing ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville for Senate.
USATODAY.com

Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville Close Out Alabama’s G.O.P. Senate Runoff

 Mr. Sessions, the former attorney general and current Trump adversary, and Mr. Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will face voters on..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump: 'What a terrible question to ask'

 Asked why black Americans are still being killed by police, the US president says: "So are white people."
BBC News

Trump rescinds rule on foreign college students

 International students at U.S. universities expressed relief after the Trump administration rescinded a rule that would have required them to transfer or leave..
USATODAY.com

The White House Called a News Conference. Trump Turned It Into a Meandering Monologue.

 The president spoke in the Rose Garden for 63 minutes. He spent only six of those minutes answering questions from reporters.
NYTimes.com

Trump says 'more white people' are killed by police, while studies show Black people are more likely to be killed

 President Trump's comments come after weeks of protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
USATODAY.com

Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the..
WorldNews

Jeff Sessions Jeff Sessions United States politician, lawyer, and former Attorney General

Live Updates from Primary Elections in Alabama, Texas and Maine

 Jeff Sessions hopes to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, while primary and runoff elections are taking place in Texas and Maine.
NYTimes.com

Biden vs. Trump 2020 Live Updates: Trump Talks Up Tuberville as Alabama Votes

 Jeff Sessions hopes to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, while primary and runoff elections are taking place in Texas and Maine. Joe Biden is releasing a..
NYTimes.com

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

For Sessions, No Amount of Campaigning Could Overcome Trump in Alabama

 The former attorney general, running for his old Senate seat in Alabama, struggled to persuade voters to see past the president’s anger after he recused..
NYTimes.com

Alabama’s Mud-Slinging Senate Primary

 Welcome to the most negative Senate campaign of 2020 so far.
NYTimes.com

Montgomery, Alabama Montgomery, Alabama Capital of Alabama


United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Sessions Pays the Price for Incurring Trump’s Wrath, Losing Alabama Senate Race

 In Maine, Sara Gideon was facing limited competition for the Democratic primary and the chance to face Susan Collins in a race that has become the priciest..
NYTimes.com

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

DOJ Conducts First Execution Since 2003 Just Hours After Supreme Court Ruling

 Early on Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice carried out the execution of a person on death row just hours after the United States Supreme Court..
WorldNews

Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday

 A district court in Washington, D.C., put the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee on hold hours before it was to be carried out. The Justice Department immediately..
NYTimes.com
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published
FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt [Video]

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt

The FBI is investigating a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist in Indiana who said he was assaulted by several white men threatening to lynch him before a group of bystanders and friends intervened to stop the attack. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this

auntoona

Jamia RT @hazydav: Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/3VvZGjs7vQ 1 day ago

medallotres67

medallotres67 Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/KgsUrj5Fjk https://t.co/bpWcC01g6n 1 day ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/3VvZGjs7vQ 1 day ago

marylispastit

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @jilevin: Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/PFEiGW6C2A 1 day ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/PFEiGW6C2A 1 day ago

GrossmanMissy

Missy Grossman Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/FskYaPCOHE https://t.co/SJDQFUQurc 1 day ago

EnanoO_4G

MaicOl Moreáux™ Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/TAwuqNGALv 1 day ago

RadheshyamHazr1

Radheshyam Hazra Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday https://t.co/eCK9T4ILFC via @YouTube 1 day ago