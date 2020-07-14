Global  
 

Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035(CNN)Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed spending $2 trillion over four years on clean energy projects and ending carbon emissions from power plants by 2035. The former vice president's proposal is part of a series of economic plans aimed at jump-starting an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. He is set to detail it in a speech Tuesday afternoon. The plan marks a clear shift by Biden toward progressives' goals of urgently reducing fossil fuel consumption to combat climate change. Biden's new proposal is more ambitious than the 10-year, $1.7 trillion plan he'd offered during...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden's Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery

Biden's Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery 00:42

 Joe Biden is running for President. Currently, he is leading Donald Trump in the polls. The Washington Post believes that Joe Biden's economic plan would slow down growth. Biden has threatened to take a very progressive tax code and make it even more progressive. Nearly all of the increased tax...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the..
WorldNews

Trump slams Biden as a 'gift' to China

 At a Rose Garden event ostensibly to announce actions against China, President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at his rival, the presumptive Democratic..
USATODAY.com

Trump signs order rebuking China over Hong Kong

 In Rose Garden remarks, President Donald Trump says he's signed an executive order that will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against Hong Kong...
USATODAY.com

Biden sets out $2tn plan for carbon-free electricity by 2035

 The Democratic presidential candidate says "let's not waste any more time" as he outlines $2tn plan.
BBC News

Trump swings at Biden at official event announcing he signed Hong Kong sanctions bill

 Trump's decision on Hong Kong came as U.S.-China relations falter over trade, the coronavirus and a crackdown on pro-Democracy efforts in the city.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Sara Gideon Wins Nomination to Challenge Susan Collins in Maine

 Ms. Gideon, backed by the Senate Democratic campaign arm and outside political groups, had long been the favorite to challenge Senator Collins, the sole..
NYTimes.com

Sessions Pays the Price for Incurring Trump’s Wrath, Losing Alabama Senate Race

 In Maine, Sara Gideon was facing limited competition for the Democratic primary and the chance to face Susan Collins in a race that has become the priciest..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan [Video]

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday. Under the "Buy American" plan, the federal government would spend $400 billion over four..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan [Video]

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan

US President Donald Trump has claimed his White House opponent Joe Biden has 'plagiarised' his economic plan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
‘Sure, pure & secure’: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa [Video]

‘Sure, pure & secure’: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa

PM Modi inaugurated the Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, Asia’s largest solar plant project, in MP’s Rewa. “Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:22Published

Hroadie

Roadie RT @tveitdal: Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035 https://t.co/fKiLwHZdec 1 minute ago

SolarSiteDesign

Solar Site Design Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035.… https://t.co/C6oZrgDLAX 31 minutes ago

jasonloyet

Jason Loyet Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035.… https://t.co/6VwQZFkFe5 32 minutes ago

SaleemulHuq

Saleemul Huq RT @GreenEnergy: Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035 - CNN https://t.co/Wk… 44 minutes ago

DownatthePound

The Dawg RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden proposes spending $2 trillion for clean energy projects and calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035 https… 53 minutes ago

GreenEnergy

Green Energy Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035 - CNN https://t.co/WkqTJzwxIr 57 minutes ago

perpleckst

Alan Kovski Joe Biden proposes to spend $2 trillion on climate/energy policy programs during his first four years if elected pr… https://t.co/NCLEAUCFpq 3 hours ago

GreenEnergy

Green Energy Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035 - CNN https://t.co/H2vTu6X8jI 3 hours ago