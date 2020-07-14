Global  
 

China to sign $400 bn deal with Iran; India’s interest at stake

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
China to sign $400 bn deal with Iran; India’s interest at stakeNew Delhi: Two weeks since India banned Chinese Apps, Beijing has composed a thunderstruck deal with India’s ally and America’s foe – Iran. The two countries will end up signing a $400 billion economic and security strategic partnership deal. The 18-page agreement of a multi – billion dollar deal...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams 'attempts at material change'

Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams 'attempts at material change' 01:50

 India condemned Pakistan's decision to construct a dam in PoK. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project on July 15. Islamabad has inked a Rs 442 billion deal with a Chinese state-run firm to construct the dam on the Indus river in PoK's Chilas. Earlier, the World Bank and Asian...

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

Dead body found near submerged bus under Minto Bridge [Video]

Dead body found near submerged bus under Minto Bridge

A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Trackman Ramniwas Meena said, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus." Road was severely waterlogged following rainfall early morning on July 19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

No 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis after meeting Shah

 Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said no "Operation Lotus" was happening in Maharashtra as the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will collapse on its own..
IndiaTimes

Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus cases

 NEW DELHI (AP) — India has crossed 1 million coronavirus cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront..
WorldNews
South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA [Video]

South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is a part of global commons. India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong: UK set to suspend extradition treaty with ex-colony

 It comes amid rising tensions between London and Beijing over a controversial national security law.
BBC News

China raises flood alert levels along Huai River

 BEIJING - China on Sunday raised the flood alert level in the Huai River region in the country’s east to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its..
WorldNews
Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs [Video]

Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs

24-hour use only. China has warned it will deliver a “resolute response” to any move by Britain to sanction officials involved in the alleged human rights abuses against the country’s Uighur population.Amid growing tensions with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Chinese officials of committing “gross, egregious” abuses in the north western Xinjiang province.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters [Video]

Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters

U.S. rhetoric is heating up on the South China Sea, a constant source of friction between China and five of its neighbours. Megan Revell unpicks the issue.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:52Published

AG Barr suggests China is 'stealing the future' as he pushes Trump administration's attacks on Beijing

 Attorney General William Barr: China employing 'unlawful tactics' in pursuit of global supremacy
USATODAY.com

How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei [Video]

How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei

CNN reports Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Fresh US sanctions have cut off the Chinese tech company's access to vital American technology to a greater extent than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
India-China border fight: India prepares for the long haul as China digs in feet | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China border fight: India prepares for the long haul as China digs in feet | Oneindia News

It appears that the standoff at the LAC, which boiled over when Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in deadly clashes at Galkwan Valley, will simmer longer. There has been no major breakthrough in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
'BJP cites past to hide present reality': Akhilesh Yadav on India-China faceoff [Video]

'BJP cites past to hide present reality': Akhilesh Yadav on India-China faceoff

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Modi government over its handling of the faceoff with China. The former Uttar Pradesh CM said that India needs a long term strategy to deal with..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:15Published

Hong Kong: China Imposes ‘National Security Law’ – Analysis

Hong Kong: China Imposes ‘National Security Law’ – Analysis By June Teufel Dreyer* The recent imposition of the National Security Law is by far Beijing’s most decisive effort to bring the less-than-ruly inhabitants...
Eurasia Review

Won't let Beijing treat South China Sea as its 'maritime empire': US

 The world will not allow China to treat the strategically important South China Sea as its "maritime empire," the US has asserted, as it vowed to support worried...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsEurasia ReviewIndiaTimesHNGNUSATODAY.com

Philippines Welcomes Forceful US Statement On South China Sea

Philippines Welcomes Forceful US Statement On South China Sea By Luis Liwanag and Jojo Rinoza, Tia Asmara and Ronna Nirmala The Philippines on Tuesday backed Washington’s tougher stance on the South China Sea while...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes

