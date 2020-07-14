China to sign $400 bn deal with Iran; India’s interest at stake

Dead body found near submerged bus under Minto Bridge



A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Trackman Ramniwas Meena said, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus." Road was severely waterlogged following rainfall early morning on July 19.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published on January 1, 1970