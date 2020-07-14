Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mary Trump can now promote tell-all book after judge lifts restraining order

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump can now promote tell-all book after judge lifts restraining orderA judge in New York state has ruled that Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, can publicly promote her book about the president's psychological state. The order blocking Ms Trump...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mother of Donald Trump

Freed from gag order, Mary Trump has one word of advice for her uncle, President Trump: 'Resign'

 Mary Trump delivers a withering assessment of President Trump in first post-gag order interview to promote her book, "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com

Mary Trump's tell-all book, Alabama Senate primary, Ghislaine Maxwell in court: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is due in court and more news to start off your..
USATODAY.com

Mary Trump free to promote her tell-all book on uncle President Trump after gag order vacated

 In a big win for Mary Trump, Simon & Schuster and the First Amendment, the author is free to talk about her tell-all book on uncle Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Still gagged: Mary Trump's restraining order extended until one day before tell-all book goes on sale

 A New York judge will decide July 13 whether Mary Trump can help promote her tell-all book on her family, scheduled to publish July 14.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump: 'What a terrible question to ask'

 Asked why black Americans are still being killed by police, the US president says: "So are white people."
BBC News

Trump rescinds rule on foreign college students

 International students at U.S. universities expressed relief after the Trump administration rescinded a rule that would have required them to transfer or leave..
USATODAY.com

The White House Called a News Conference. Trump Turned It Into a Meandering Monologue.

 The president spoke in the Rose Garden for 63 minutes. He spent only six of those minutes answering questions from reporters.
NYTimes.com

Trump says 'more white people' are killed by police, while studies show Black people are more likely to be killed

 President Trump's comments come after weeks of protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
USATODAY.com

Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the..
WorldNews

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Coronavirus updates: Oregon to limit group gatherings; Hawaii extends quarantine; New York to send testing, contact tracing teams to Atlanta

 New York will deploy testing and contract tracing teams to Atlanta. Hawaii extended its quarantine. Oregon to limit group gatherings. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for July 13th

 Highlights of this day in history: Live Aid concerts held in London and Philadelphia; A French revolutionary is stabbed in his bath; Civil War draft riots erupt..
USATODAY.com
Trump 'does not have the authority' to open schools -Cuomo [Video]

Trump 'does not have the authority' to open schools -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said that reopening schools is a state decision and that the president "does not have the authority" to do so.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH [Video]

Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH

U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:21Published
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [Video]

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
New Book Critical Of President Trump [Video]

New Book Critical Of President Trump

A new book written by President Donald Trump's niece claims Trump paid someone to take the SAT tests for him.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:35Published

Tweets about this