You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber can't believe wife Hailey 'chose' him



Justin Bieber can't believe his wife Hailey 'chose' him. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:34 Published 6 days ago Hailey Bieber apologises after being labelled 'not nice' by waitress



Hailey Bieber has apologised to a New York waitress after being called out as 'not nice' in a viral TikTok video. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 6 days ago Hailey Bieber pede desculpas a 'hostess' de restaurante por seu comportamento



Julia Carolan viralizou na web ao contar um pouco de sua experiência com celebridades enquanto trabalhava como hostess de um restaurante de luxo em Nova York Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this