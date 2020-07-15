Global  
 

UK's Huawei 5G network ban 'disappointing and wrong'

BBC News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
China's ambassador to the UK hits out at the move to exclude Huawei from Britain's 5G networks.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G 01:28

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big win

 The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
WorldNews
UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei [Video]

UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei

The move against Huawei will please the US, which has been pressuring the UK to act.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:56Published
IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems [Video]

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Tugendhat praises government's decision on Huawei [Video]

Tugendhat praises government's decision on Huawei

Tom Tugendhat has praised the government for their decision to remove Huawei from it’s 5G plans. The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman added that the move is an important change in direction. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

Huawei VP: The severity and speed of ban cause problems [Video]

Huawei VP: The severity and speed of ban cause problems

Huawei UK’s Jeremy Thompson believes one of the main reasons for the UK government's decision to remove Huawei from the 5G network build is due to American sanctions. The vice president of the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:03Published
UK Bans Huawei From Its 5G Network, Reversing Prior Decision [Video]

UK Bans Huawei From Its 5G Network, Reversing Prior Decision

UK Bans Huawei From Its 5G Network, Reversing Prior Decision According to UK's Digital and Culture Minister Oliver Dowden, US sanctions recently imposed on Huawei have "significantly changed the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027 [Video]

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Britain’s Huawei Ban Resets Relations With China

Britain’s Huawei Ban Resets Relations With China By Jamie Dettmer British officials are bracing for fierce Chinese government reaction and possible retaliation to Britain’s decision Tuesday to block...
Eurasia Review

