Tuberville tops Sessions, Hegar leads in race to face Cornyn and other takeaways from Tuesday's elections

Tlaib Faces Hard Re-Election Bid



Rashida Tlaib is facing the fight for her political life. She is being challenged by Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the August 4th Primary for her House seat. Jones challenged Tlaib in 2018, losing to her by only 900 votes. In a survey of voting intentions, Jones received 34 percent and Tlaib 43 percent, with 23 percent undecided. Tlaib’s popularity in the district has dropped 28 percent in the 16 months since she took office.

