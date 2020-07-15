|
Tuberville tops Sessions, Hegar leads in race to face Cornyn and other takeaways from Tuesday's elections
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Tommy Tuberville bested Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate Republican Primary runoff. In Texas, M.J. Hegar leads in the race to take on GOP Sen. John Cornyn.
