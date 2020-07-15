|
Biden’s Texas ad signals opportunity in GOP stronghold
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden targeted Texas with a modest advertising investment that raised new questions about President Donald Trump’s vulnerability in the longtime Republican stronghold as coronavirus infections explode. Biden, the former vice president and the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee in 2020, ignores Trump completely in the new ad. He offers instead an uplifting message that allows […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this