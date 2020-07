North Melbourne's Alfred Street tower remains in lockdown as restrictions eased on others



Nine public housing towers in Melbourne went into hard lockdown on July 4, after a cluster of coronavirus cases in the commission flats, preventing residents from leaving their apartments entirely. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 09:25 Published 5 days ago

Indiana To Delay Move To Stage 5 Of Reopening For Two Weeks



Following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Indiana, state officials are delaying plans to move to the final stage of their reopening plan for two weeks, and will hold off on.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago