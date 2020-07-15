Global  
 

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic' comments

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
ViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon after more than a decade following the actor's anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast.
ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Cannon's "hateful speech" and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant...
Seattle Times

ViacomCBS Terminates Relationship With Nick Cannon Over 'Hateful Speech' Used in Podcast

 In a June 30 episode of 'Cannon's Class,' the comedian made comments that have been widely condemned as anti-semitic.
Billboard.com


