|
ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic' comments
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
ViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon after more than a decade following the actor's anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ViacomCBS American mass media company
John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:05Published
Nick Cannon American rapper, actor, and comedian
Nick Cannon: No one could hold a candle to Mariah Carey
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:56Published
Nick Cannon Speaks Out About Talking To Children About Police Brutality
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Nick Cannon will 'put his life on the line' for Black Lives Matter
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 02:00Published
Nick Cannon has been preparing for coronavirus lockdown for years
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this