ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic' comments

Nick Cannon Speaks Out About Talking To Children About Police Brutality



Nick Cannon spoke out about his participation in Black Lives Matter demonstrations. According to CNN, Cannon went to Minneapolis to protest George Floyd’s death while in police custody. The artist said he made a statement of his children being aware of police brutality and being fearful of it. Cannon said: "It's hurtful to have those conversations with your children, but you want to protect them at the end of the day.

