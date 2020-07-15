Dr Marcus Rashford - Man Utd star to receive honorary doctorate for child poverty campaign

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970