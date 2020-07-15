Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr Marcus Rashford - Man Utd star to receive honorary doctorate for child poverty campaign

BBC News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against child poverty.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews
Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school meals [Video]

Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school meals

British government will now provide a $150m summer food fund for struggling families, reversing a decision to halt the effort.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIOPublished
Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals [Video]

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more important than anything he will do on the field.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Southampton score injury-time equaliser to deny Man Utd top-four spot

 Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News

Obafemi strikes late as Southampton deny Man Utd win

 Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News

University of Manchester University of Manchester Public research university in Manchester, England

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change [Video]

Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has hit the headlines, campaigning until the government made a U-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals into the summer. The..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
'I'm just grateful': Rashford's meal vouchers victory [Video]

'I'm just grateful': Rashford's meal vouchers victory

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has emerged as a favorite to win the UK's sports personality of the year ward. On Tuesday he reflected on his successful campaign to provide school meal vouchers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:38Published
SNP's Ian Blackford calls out the PM on Rashford's food campaign [Video]

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out the PM on Rashford's food campaign

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Marcus Rashford “has shown more moral leadership in tackling poverty in a matter of days than this Tory government has in this past decade of cuts”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Dr Marcus Rashford - Man Utd star to receive honorary doctorate for child poverty campaign

 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against...
BBC News

Euro Paper Talk: Inter decision prompts Man Utd, City to step up £52m centre-back chase; Chiesa boost for Solskjaer

 Man Utd and Man City are both on alert, with Inter Milan ready to sell a top target, while Federico Chiesa looks set to leave Fiorentina. The post Euro Paper...
Team Talk

Solskjaer explains why Man Utd ‘didn’t deserve’ a win against Southampton

 The Man Utd boss was speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Southampton which could prove costly in the race for the Champions League The post Solskjaer...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

Oxford100

George Bowen RT @dailyechosaints: [Southampton FC] Manchester United 2-2 Southampton: Obafemi strikes late to earn Saints a point https://t.co/YnrKbY25m… 21 hours ago

dailyechosaints

SaintsFC: Daily Echo [Southampton FC] Manchester United 2-2 Southampton: Obafemi strikes late to earn Saints a point… https://t.co/7OLMxvN1Vs 1 day ago

TheSportSocial

Sport Social Match Report: Man United 2-2 Southampton Obafemi strikes late as United blow chance to go third. Match report now… https://t.co/2UgXUDUkY4 1 day ago

buzzsport_ie

Buzz Sport Manchester United missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester into third place after conceding a late equal… https://t.co/FwKsG1lOCW 1 day ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Obafemi strikes late as Southampton deny Man Utd win https://t.co/0ZAGmfE1qD 1 day ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk ⚽️ REPORT ⚽️ Manchester United missed out on moving in to the top four after drawing with Southampton... https://t.co/9iKEiU8SpY 1 day ago