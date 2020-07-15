|
Dr Marcus Rashford - Man Utd star to receive honorary doctorate for child poverty campaign
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against child poverty.
Marcus Rashford English association football player
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
University of Manchester Public research university in Manchester, England
