New York Times to move Hong Kong staff to Seoul over press freedom fears

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
New York Times to move Hong Kong staff to Seoul over press freedom fearsThe paper - which has had a presence in Hong Kong for decades - did not say exactly how many staff would be moving, but said it would be around a third of the overall headcount. They will not include correspondents coving Hong Kong but staff from the digital operation which handles online coverage when offices in New York and London are offline. "We will maintain a large presence in Hong Kong and have every intention of maintaining our coverage of Hong Kong and China," the paper's director...
Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for HK

 Shares President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions"..
WorldNews
Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status [Video]

Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Why US firms shouldn't 'freak out' yet over Hong Kong

 As US President Donald Trump targets China over Hong Kong, companies advised to "wait and see".
BBC News

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

Seoul to launch probe into allegations against late mayor

 The city government of the South Korean capital will launch an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding late Mayor Park Won-soon, who was..
WorldNews
Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead [Video]

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

11 US soldiers in S.Korea test COVID-19 positive

 Seoul: Eleven more American service members newly assigned to South Korea have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the US military said on Monday, amid..
WorldNews

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Without restaurant jobs, what happens to artists?

 Some in the art and music industry worry that the lack of restaurant jobs is putting a strain on New York's creative class. (July 14)
 
USATODAY.com

On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually deliver keynote address in New York

 This comes as an important bit of development as it will be Prime Minister Modi's first speech at the UN after India's Security Council win
DNA

Amazon cart can add up groceries

 New York Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale..
WorldNews

Wall Street yo-yos again

 New York Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 more than made up all its losses from the day before, after stocks pinballed through another day of..
WorldNews

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions League

 London: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only..
WorldNews

Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big win

 The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
WorldNews

David LaChapelle's London shopfront exhibition opens

 The work of the photographer returns to London shopfronts, on a massive scale.
BBC News

Far-right supporter admits shoving female police officer down stairs at London protest

 Officer left with lasting injuries from incident at rally attended by supporters of the English Defence League and Britain First
Independent

Hong Kong's 'freedom has been taken away' [Video]

Hong Kong's 'freedom has been taken away'

The president signs an order and bill targeting China for "extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:28Published
Buffalo man assaulted by ATV riders [Video]

Buffalo man assaulted by ATV riders

A Buffalo man says he was beat up by a slew of bikers in North Buffalo, illegally riding ATV’s dirt bikes and other motor bikes on Parkside Sunday. “I have cuts, contusions on my face. I have a..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:23Published
Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again Due to Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Hong Kong Disneyland shutting down once again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes as Florida's Disney World park reopens amid surging cases in the state.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published

Lives Lost: London’s Hackney Marshes will miss head referee

 LONDON (AP) — The best referees are largely invisible, maintaining order unobtrusively and letting the players decide the game. Their absence — when things...
Seattle Times

Banksy's latest artwork removed from London tube train

Banksy's latest artwork removed from London tube train The artist filmed himself spray painting his famous rats inside a London Circle Line train
Bristol Post Also reported by •Surrey Mirror

Johnny Depp lost $650 million?

 Johnny Depp claims he discovered that he had lost $650 million in movie earnings, at a meeting with his accountant in 2016. This was immediately prior to an...
Mid-Day


