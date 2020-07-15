Global  
 

Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show letters

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show lettersSYDNEY: Queen Eliza­beth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia’s prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept secret for decades and released on Tuesday revealed. The British monarch’s representative in Australia, governor general John Kerr, sparked a constitutional crisis when he fired Gough Whitlam, the democratically elected leader of the centre-left Labour party. In May the High Court ruled more than 200 letters between the...
News video: Australian governor who removed PM in 1975 assured of his powers by Queen's office, letters reveal

Australian governor who removed PM in 1975 assured of his powers by Queen's office, letters reveal 01:53

 Australian governor who removed PM in 1975 assured of his powers by Queen's office, letters reveal

