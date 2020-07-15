Great White Shark drowns whale off South Africa

Zindzi Mandela, Daughter Of Nelson And Winnie Mandela Dies At 59



Zindzi Mandela, daughter of anti-apartheid icons Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59. Zindzi, who was Nelson and Winnie Mandela's youngest daughter, died early Monday morning. She was born in 1960 to Nelson, South Africa’s first black president, and Winnie, an anti-apartheid activist. The 59-year-old woman was a political activist and South Africa's ambassador to Denmark. Zindzi Mandela is survived by her husband and four children. Her cause of death has not been released.

