Covid-19 vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna enters final stage trial

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Covid-19 vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna enters final stage trialUS biotech firm Moderna said Tuesday it would enter the final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, to test how well it protects people in the real world. ......
