|
Covid-19 vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna enters final stage trial
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
US biotech firm Moderna said Tuesday it would enter the final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, to test how well it protects people in the real world. ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moderna American biotechnology company
Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Moderna's COVID vaccine candidate appears to be safe and provide some immunity, new data from early trial showsIt's too early to say if the vaccine candidate can protect someone from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but early trials are encouraging.
USATODAY.com
Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Dr. Fauci Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this