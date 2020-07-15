Global  
 

Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions League

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions LeagueLondon: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over already relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Victory opens up a four-point lead for third-placed Chelsea over Leicester and Manchester United, who both have a game in hand later this week. But Lampard knows there is still plenty of work to do with a trip to champions Liverpool and sixth-placed Wolves visiting Stamford...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision 00:35

 Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United,...

Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done [Video]

Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference after his team beat Norwich 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Lampard was pleased to get the three points despite only one goal against the lower-ranking team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich: Olivier Giroud scores as Blues move clear in Champions League race

 Olivier Giroud's header on the stroke of half-time gives Chelsea victory over relegated Norwich and puts them on course for a place in the Champions League.
BBC News

Chelsea v Norwich City

 Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Norwich City.
BBC News

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

