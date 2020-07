Soldiers returning from Hawaii to be quarantined in Bangkok Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Soldiers returning home next week from a military exercise in Hawaii will be placed in state quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok, not in Nakhon Ratchasima as earlier planned, provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

