Benjamin Keough: Coroner says Elvis's grandson took his own life

BBC News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Benjamin Keough died on Sunday in California at the age of 27.
Video credit: Bang Media
News video: Lisa Marie Presley beyond devastated over son's death

Lisa Marie Presley beyond devastated over son's death 00:58

 Lisa Marie Presley is "beyond devastated" after her 27-year-old son Benjamin took his own life.

Elvis Presley

Benjamin Keough, Son Of Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 27

Benjamin Keough, Son Of Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 27

Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough has died. Keough is the son of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and musician Danny Keough. According to CNN, the 27-year-old died in Calabasas, California. A representative for the family said Presley is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated".

 Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, has died at the age of 57; Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says; The search to find Naya..
The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

California

