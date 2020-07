B.C. RCMP officer suspended over racially offensive content posted on Facebook Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

An RCMP officer in B.C. has been suspended and has resigned from the force after members of the public complained about posts on his Facebook account criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement that they say are racially insensitive. He says he's being punished for a difference of opinion and plans to fight the suspension. 👓 View full article

