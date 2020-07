You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Social distancing and tracing used in buses in the Philippines



Stricter public transport guidelines are being implemented in the Philippines to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded the second most covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia breaching.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:47 Published 1 week ago Prices crashed to Rs 70/kg from Rs 1000: Madurai Jasmine flower sellers incurring losses amid lockdown



The sellers of world famous 'Madurai Malli' (Jasmine Flower) are incurring losses due to coronavirus lockdown. Farmers and traders are suffering as there are fewer buyers in Mattuthavani flower market... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on May 23, 2020

Tweets about this