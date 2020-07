Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House Runoff Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Dr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in a deep-red district. 👓 View full article

