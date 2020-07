With elective procedures delayed, UnitedHealth profit spikes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The nation’s largest health insurer more than doubled its profit in the second quarter, as COVID-19 shutdowns kept patients out of doctor’s offices and off operating tables. UnitedHealth Group Inc. earned $6.64 billion in the three-month window that ended June 30, with adjusted earnings totaling $7.12 per share. That easily beat the $5.28 that Wall […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this