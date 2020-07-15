Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Kerala Board Class 12th results declared at keralaresults.nic.in

DNA Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Wednesday declared the Higher Secondary (Plus Two) results. Here is how to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020 at keralaresults.nic.in:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78 01:27

 CBSE has announced class 12 board exam results on its official website. Students can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78, compared to 83.4 last year. Exams of 12 papers were cancelled in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Results for pending exams have been...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News

CBSE has announced class 10 results. 91.46 per cent students have passed class 10 CBSE exams. Total 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams this year out of which 18,73,015 appeared and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

The wait of class 12th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams is finally over as the board has declared the results today at its official result portal. CBSE directly released the scorecard on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:54Published
UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th [Video]

UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th

UP Board Class 10th and 12th results have been declared at upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav announced the results. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:32Published

Tweets about this