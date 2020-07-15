Russian Activists Use Bitcoin, and the Kremlin Doesn’t Like It Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

— No government can stop bitcoin transactions, which suggests the cryptocurrency is an ideal way for dissidents and activists to raise funds. This should be especially true in MOSCOW — No government can stop bitcoin transactions, which suggests the cryptocurrency is an ideal way for dissidents and activists to raise funds. This should be especially true in Vladimir Putin ’s Russia, where independent politicians and civic groups have been under increasing pressure from the Kremlin . Opposition politicians, human rights groups and independent media are routinely harassed by law enforcement raids, steep fines and bank account freezes. Bitcoin , which allows pseudonymous donations, would in theory be a lifeline for political activists. The reality, however, is more complex. Presidential hopeful raises bitcoin Leonid Volkov manages political operations for... 👓 View full article

