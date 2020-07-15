Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian Activists Use Bitcoin, and the Kremlin Doesn’t Like It

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Russian Activists Use Bitcoin, and the Kremlin Doesn’t Like ItMOSCOW — No government can stop bitcoin transactions, which suggests the cryptocurrency is an ideal way for dissidents and activists to raise funds. This should be especially true in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where independent politicians and civic groups have been under increasing pressure from the Kremlin. Opposition politicians, human rights groups and independent media are routinely harassed by law enforcement raids, steep fines and bank account freezes. Bitcoin, which allows pseudonymous donations, would in theory be a lifeline for political activists. The reality, however, is more complex. Presidential hopeful raises bitcoin Leonid Volkov manages political operations for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bitcoin Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

3 Macro Catalysts That Could Send Bitcoin Lower This Week

 Advertisment Bitcoin expects to face turbulent times this week as its dependence on macro fundamentals grow. S&P 500 earnings and the next fiscal stimulus bill..
WorldNews

Bitcoin scammers rake in $24M in Q1 2020, report

 A recently published report by crypto tracking and analysis firm Whale Alert shows that Bitcoin scammers have pocketed $24 million in the first quarter of this..
WorldNews

Crypto Criminals Extract $24,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in First Half of 2020: Report

 The widely-followed Twitter bot Whale Alert says crypto thieves have extracted $24 million worth of Bitcoin in the first six months of 2020. In a new report, the..
WorldNews

Once-a-Cycle Bitcoin Bull Signal Just Appeared for the 1st Time Since 2016

 Over the past few weeks, many analysts have questioned if Bitcoin is really on the verge of a bull market. After a strong rally in March, April, and May, the..
WorldNews

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

NASA chief says Russia ties 'solid' as Moscow's space chief rejects U.S.-led moon program

 WASHINGTON — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Tuesday he still expected support from Russia’s space corporation in its Artemis moon program despite..
WorldNews
Ivan Safronov: Dozens arrested in Moscow protest against ex-journalist's treason charges [Video]

Ivan Safronov: Dozens arrested in Moscow protest against ex-journalist's treason charges

Ivan Safronov was arrested last week on suspicion of leaking secrets to a NATO country, but the Kremlin says the allegations do not relate to his work as a journalist.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published

Human trial of world's first coronavirus vaccine completed, claims Russian embassy

 Moscow, July 13: As the world races towards finding an effective and safe vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russia's Sechenov First Moscow State Medical..
WorldNews

Moscow Kremlin Moscow Kremlin fortified complex in Moscow, Russia

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna [Video]

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published
Who Will Replace Putin [Video]

Who Will Replace Putin

Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskiy/Kremlin via REUTERS Business Insider On paper, Vladimir Putin would be replaced by Mikhail Mishustin as president of Russia if Putin dies or leaves office. But Mishustin is an obscure former tax official with no power base inside the Russian state. That illustrates Putin's true dilemma: He can never fully relinquish control. Intelligence and state security sources told Insider why they believe Putin can never retire. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Putin uses disinfection tunnels to screen guests [Video]

Putin uses disinfection tunnels to screen guests

Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the coronavirus by special disinfection tunnels that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow or meeting him in the Kremlin must pass through, his spokesman said on Wednesday. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012

Putin Pushes Back $400 Billion Development Plan, Blames Pandemic

 Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to push back completion of an ambitious $400 billion investment and development program, blaming the economic havoc..
WorldNews
Russian Navy's first all-female crew on patrol [Video]

Russian Navy's first all-female crew on patrol

In a first for the Russian Navy, an all-female navy crew carried out patrols on the Black Sea on Friday in preparation for Russia's Navy Day celebrations later this month. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:58Published
Thousands join weekend of anti-government protests in eastern Russia [Video]

Thousands join weekend of anti-government protests in eastern Russia

Locals called for Vladimir Putin to step down as they demonstrated against the arrest of the Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei FurgalView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:31Published

Mike Pompeo and the Global Holy War Against Liberal Democracy

 In Russia, where President Vladimir Putin wants to insert references to God and heterosexual marriage into the constitution, certain forms of violence against..
WorldNews

Leonid Volkov (politician) Leonid Volkov (politician) Russian politician

You Might Like


Tweets about this