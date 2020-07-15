Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for coronavirus Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dhruva Sarja is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died in June following a massive heart attack. 👓 View full article

