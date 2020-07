Break-In And Equipment Theft Prevent New COVID-19 Testing Site From Opening In Dallas



The new walk-up COVID-19 testing site at the Salvation Army’s Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center on Elam Road could not open on July 13 as planned Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago

Opening Of New Dallas COVID-19 Site Delayed After Burglary



The new walk up COVID-19 testing site at the Salvation Army’s Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center on Elam Road could not open on July 13 as planned, because burglars broke into the storage location.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:24 Published 2 days ago