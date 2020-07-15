Global  
 

Lisa Lucas, head of National Book Foundation, to join Knopf

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the organization which presents the National Book Awards is joining the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation since 2016, has been named senior vice president of the Knopf imprints Pantheon and Schocken Books. “I love books, I love talking about them, […]
