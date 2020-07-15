Global  
 

In historic move, North Carolina city approves reparations for Black residents

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The Asheville City Council said it will provide reparations for Black residents for historic wrongs, including slavery and discrimination.
