In historic move, North Carolina city approves reparations for Black residents
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The Asheville City Council said it will provide reparations for Black residents for historic wrongs, including slavery and discrimination.
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
'Turned out not to be a fish': Alligator rams kayaker into water on NC riverPeter Joyce said he's seen alligators before while kayaking, but one rammed him and his kayak Sunday while on the Waccamaw River in North Carolina.
USATODAY.com
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast, likely to make landfall FridayThe sixth named tropical storm in the already busy hurricane season will bring heavy rain and flooding to the mid-Atlantic coast and the Northeast.
USATODAY.com
