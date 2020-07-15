|
Texans WR Kenny Stills facing felony charge after arrest at Breonna Taylor protest
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was among 87 protesters arrested Tuesday at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky.
