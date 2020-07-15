Texans WR Kenny Stills facing felony charge after arrest at Breonna Taylor protest

Texas Governor Pauses State Reopening



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paused the state’s reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to rise. According to Business Insider, he said businesses already reopened can continue to operate. He said the state is trying to slow the spread of the virus “while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck.” Abbott then urged Texans “to do their part” and wear a mask, wash their hands regularly and socially distance. Since reopening businesses in May, Texas has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

