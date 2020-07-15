Global  
 

Texans WR Kenny Stills facing felony charge after arrest at Breonna Taylor protest

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was among 87 protesters arrested Tuesday at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky.
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing

New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing 00:52

 The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing.

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death [Video]

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death [Video]

Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death

One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators burst into her home in Louisville, Kentucky, three months ago..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
FBI investigation Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

FBI investigation Breonna Taylor's death

FBI investigation Breonna Taylor's death

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published

87 people arrested at Breonna Taylor protest on Kentucky attorney general's lawn

 Louisville law enforcement arrested 87 protesters who gathered on the Kentucky attorney general's lawn. The demonstrators were demanding that charges be filed...
CBS News

Author sues to stop removal of controversial Kentucky mural

 FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Award-winning Kentucky writer Wendell Berry and his wife sued the University of Kentucky on Monday to try to stop the removal of a mural...
Seattle Times

LAST LAPS: Austin Cindric wins in Kentucky, two nights in a row

LAST LAPS: Austin Cindric wins in Kentucky, two nights in a row Austin Cindric completely dominates the field for the second night in Kentucky, winning the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway.
FOX Sports


