Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Washington (CNN)If Mary Trump were in the Oval Office with her uncle Donald Trump today, she would tell him to resign, she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview to support her explosive tell-all book about the President. Mary Trump spoke about visiting her uncle in the White House in 2017 a few...
Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mother of Donald Trump
Mary Trump's book on uncle President Trump breaks 1 million in sales"Too Much Is Never Enough," by Mary Trump, has sold more than 1.35 million since its publication on July 14.
USATODAY.com
ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Gooding Jr, TrumpDepp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star; Cuba Gooding Jr.'s pretrial hearing set for August 11th; Mary Trump book already nearing a million..
USATODAY.com
Mary Trump says she's heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slursIn an interview with Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, confirms she's heard her uncle use racist and anti-Semitic slurs.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closureThe move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National ConventionWASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
WorldNews
Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccineWASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a..
WorldNews
‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ Didn’t Mean What Trump Hoped It DidThe president said on Fox News that he had to remember those words as part of a test that he said demonstrated his mental acuity. But the test, the Montreal..
NYTimes.com
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Indian immigrants hold equality rally demanding immigration law reform
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:09Published
'People are really scared': Some fans brave pandemic and DC storm to celebrate MLB season startProtesters, fans offering support, others looking to catch the action and an engagement: What Opening Day looked like from outside Nationals Park.
USATODAY.com
DC inspection finds Trump Hotel in compliance with coronavirus rulesTwo days for the inspection, Trump attended a Republican Party fundraiser at the hotel and was seen in the lobby without a mask.
USATODAY.com
'Moment for full potential rise of India-US relationship': USIBC Prez at India Ideas Summit
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
Oval Office Office of the U.S. President
What Republicans and Democrats want in the next stimulus packageSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as President Donald Trump talks to reporters on July 20, 2020, in the Oval Office. | Doug Mills/Getty..
WorldNews
Trump to resume COVID-19 briefingsWashington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will resume regular coronavirus briefings, the first since late April, from Tuesday onwards. Addressing..
WorldNews
Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bidUS rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper..
WorldNews
New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39Published
George Stephanopoulos American government official, journalist, writer
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
President Trump says he'll throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium in AugustAt a White House news conference on MLB's opening day, President Trump revealed he'll take the mound before August 15 Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee..
USATODAY.com
Trump talks coronavirus, arms control in phone call with PutinPresident TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests..
WorldNews
FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
