Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'Washington (CNN)If Mary Trump were in the Oval Office with her uncle Donald Trump today, she would tell him to resign, she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview to support her explosive tell-all book about the President. Mary Trump spoke about visiting her uncle in the White House in 2017 a few...
Video Credit: Wochit Business
News video: Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence 00:36

 President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things." The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never...

Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mother of Donald Trump

Mary Trump's book on uncle President Trump breaks 1 million in sales

 "Too Much Is Never Enough," by Mary Trump, has sold more than 1.35 million since its publication on July 14.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Gooding Jr, Trump

 Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star; Cuba Gooding Jr.'s pretrial hearing set for August 11th; Mary Trump book already nearing a million..
USATODAY.com

Mary Trump says she's heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slurs

 In an interview with Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, confirms she's heard her uncle use racist and anti-Semitic slurs.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closure

 The move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
WorldNews

Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a..
WorldNews

‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ Didn’t Mean What Trump Hoped It Did

 The president said on Fox News that he had to remember those words as part of a test that he said demonstrated his mental acuity. But the test, the Montreal..
NYTimes.com

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

Indian immigrants hold equality rally demanding immigration law reform [Video]

Indian immigrants hold equality rally demanding immigration law reform

A group of Indians on H-1B visa held a rally in Washington DC demanding immigration reforms to benefit those in the country legally. "I am 17 year old, after turning 18 I am not underneath my dad's protection anymore, that means I will be deported back to India, but this state (US) is my home," said a teen protester. "My dad is here on H-1B visa that means he is hired by employer and that employer takes portion of his salary that is really detrimental growth of his carrier and mine too, even though I have skill to work, but I am not allowed to, because of my green card status", a teen protester added. Protestors held placards that read, 'Hate Has No Home Here', 'Senator Durbin Hates Indian Immigrants' and 'Racism is a Disease'. H-1B visa holders, whose children and spouses get H4-dependent visas, are asking that H4 children should be given green cards. "These are taxpaying law abiding skilled immigrants who are already in the country for many years, doctors, engineers, scientists professors, and they're stuck in the long green card backlog which will span 150 years. What we are doing here is protesting Senetor Durban's hold on the bill yesterday and he is making sure that Indian immigrants who are already here would not get equal treatment under the law, which is unfair," said Aman Kapoor, Immigration Voice president. It is noted that the High Skilled Immigrants Act has passed the House but not the Senate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:09Published

'People are really scared': Some fans brave pandemic and DC storm to celebrate MLB season start

 Protesters, fans offering support, others looking to catch the action and an engagement: What Opening Day looked like from outside Nationals Park.
USATODAY.com

DC inspection finds Trump Hotel in compliance with coronavirus rules

 Two days for the inspection, Trump attended a Republican Party fundraiser at the hotel and was seen in the lobby without a mask.
USATODAY.com
'Moment for full potential rise of India-US relationship': USIBC Prez at India Ideas Summit [Video]

'Moment for full potential rise of India-US relationship': USIBC Prez at India Ideas Summit

While addressing the 45th US-INDIA Business Council at the India Ideas Summit in Washington DC, the President of US-India Business Council, Nisha Biswal said, "COVID-19 stressed our international institutions and tested traditional alliances, but from crisis comes clarity." "For US-India partnership, it is a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Oval Office Oval Office Office of the U.S. President

What Republicans and Democrats want in the next stimulus package

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as President Donald Trump talks to reporters on July 20, 2020, in the Oval Office. | Doug Mills/Getty..
WorldNews

Trump to resume COVID-19 briefings

 Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will resume regular coronavirus briefings, the first since late April, from Tuesday onwards. Addressing..
WorldNews

Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid

 US rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper..
WorldNews
New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy [Video]

New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy

A Monday report found that U.S. agency leaders violated their own policy on scientific integrity after they backed a Trump tweet about Hurricane Dorian last year - that was false. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

George Stephanopoulos George Stephanopoulos American government official, journalist, writer


White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

President Trump says he'll throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium in August

 At a White House news conference on MLB's opening day, President Trump revealed he'll take the mound before August 15 Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee..
USATODAY.com

Trump talks coronavirus, arms control in phone call with Putin

 President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests..
WorldNews
FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate [Video]

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published
Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:21Published

