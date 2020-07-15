UAE again postpones Mars probe launch over weather Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

- The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of its "Hope" DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of its "Hope" Mars probe for a second time, again due to bad weather. The probe was originally due to be launched from Japan on Wednesday but had... 👓 View full article

