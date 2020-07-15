Global  
 

UAE again postpones Mars probe launch over weather

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
UAE again postpones Mars probe launch over weatherDUBAI - The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of its "Hope" Mars probe for a second time, again due to bad weather. The probe was originally due to be launched from Japan on Wednesday but had...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: The woman leading UAE's mission to Mars

The woman leading UAE's mission to Mars 02:04

 The UAE's Hope probe will study the planet's weather and climate, in order to learn about its past.

UAE spacecraft blasts off in first ever mission to Mars

 Rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center: AP The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars early on Monday as it strives to develop its..
WorldNews
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars [Video]

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday (July 20) as it strives to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch [Video]

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said.The launch of the orbiter – named Amal, or Hope – from Tanegashima Space Centre on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for last Wednesday but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

UAE ready for historic first mission to Mars

 The United Arab Emirates is counting down to the launch of its Hope probe to the Red Planet.
BBC News

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

 TOKYO: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab..
WorldNews

