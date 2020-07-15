Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google launches AI-powered tool to decode Egyptian hieroglyphs

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Google launches AI-powered tool to decode Egyptian hieroglyphsFabricius will expedite the process of collating, cataloguing and understanding ancient hieroglyphs . Google has launched a new machine learning tool that can help decode Egyptian hieroglyphs in Arabic and English, it announced on July 15. The tool, Fabricius, will also facilitate the work of egyptologists and create awareness about the history and heritage of the ancient Egyptian civilization. Fabricius – created in collaboration with the Australian Center for Egyptology at the Macquarie University in Australia, Psycle Interactive, Ubisoft and egyptologists – is available on the free Google Arts and Culture app. Users can access these through technologies such as virtual or augmented...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

Google accidentally posts picture of the Pixel 4a

 In line with leaks, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a large camera cutout but with just one lens, a top left camera cut out on the front and a..
WorldNews

Facebook, Google Back MIT, Harvard in Fight Against New Visa Rule

 Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Linkedin, Paypal and multiple other tech companies on Monday, 13 July, joined hands with MIT and Harvard in their fight against the..
WorldNews

Egyptian language Egyptian language Language spoken in ancient Egypt, branch of the Afro-Asiatic languages


Arabic Arabic Semitic language

Building a mega reef in the Gulf of Oman [Video]

Building a mega reef in the Gulf of Oman

In the Gulf of Oman, a group of local divers cut coral freshly removed from the reef into several pieces to be replanted in the waters below.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
UK artists take pulp fiction series to the Arab world [Video]

UK artists take pulp fiction series to the Arab world

UK artists take pulp fiction series to the Arab world

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:30Published

Google Arts & Culture Google Arts & Culture Website created by Google Cultural Institute


Ubisoft Ubisoft French video game company

Ubisoft senior staff leave over sexual misconduct probe at French gaming giant

 French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for “toxic" staff behavior..
WorldNews
Ubisoft Teases Major Blockbuster Game Before March 2021 [Video]

Ubisoft Teases Major Blockbuster Game Before March 2021

The studio has revealed its plans for the next year. 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla,' 'Rainbow Six Quarantine,' 'Watch Dogs: Legion' and 'Gods & Monsters' are all set to be released.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Egyptology Egyptology Study of Ancient Egypt


Macquarie University Macquarie University university in Sydney, New South Wales

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook globally launches its Google Photos transfer tool [Video]

Facebook globally launches its Google Photos transfer tool

Facebook has announced that its new Google Photos transfer tool is now available globally. As per The Verge, the tool was firstly launched in America and Canada in April. The new feature will allow..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this