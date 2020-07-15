|
Google launches AI-powered tool to decode Egyptian hieroglyphs
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Fabricius will expedite the process of collating, cataloguing and understanding ancient hieroglyphs . Google has launched a new machine learning tool that can help decode Egyptian hieroglyphs in Arabic and English, it announced on July 15. The tool, Fabricius, will also facilitate the work of egyptologists and create awareness about the history and heritage of the ancient Egyptian civilization. Fabricius – created in collaboration with the Australian Center for Egyptology at the Macquarie University in Australia, Psycle Interactive, Ubisoft and egyptologists – is available on the free Google Arts and Culture app. Users can access these through technologies such as virtual or augmented...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Google American technology company
Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42Published
Google accidentally posts picture of the Pixel 4aIn line with leaks, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a large camera cutout but with just one lens, a top left camera cut out on the front and a..
WorldNews
Facebook, Google Back MIT, Harvard in Fight Against New Visa RuleFacebook, Google, Microsoft, Linkedin, Paypal and multiple other tech companies on Monday, 13 July, joined hands with MIT and Harvard in their fight against the..
WorldNews
Egyptian language Language spoken in ancient Egypt, branch of the Afro-Asiatic languages
Arabic Semitic language
Building a mega reef in the Gulf of Oman
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
UK artists take pulp fiction series to the Arab world
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:30Published
Google Arts & Culture Website created by Google Cultural Institute
Ubisoft French video game company
Ubisoft senior staff leave over sexual misconduct probe at French gaming giantFrench gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for “toxic" staff behavior..
WorldNews
Ubisoft Teases Major Blockbuster Game Before March 2021
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Egyptology Study of Ancient Egypt
Macquarie University university in Sydney, New South Wales
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this