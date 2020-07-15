Google launches AI-powered tool to decode Egyptian hieroglyphs Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Fabricius will expedite the process of collating, cataloguing and understanding ancient hieroglyphs. Google has launched a new machine learning tool that can help decode Egyptian hieroglyphs in Arabic and English, it announced on July 15. The tool, Fabricius, will also facilitate the work of egyptologists and create awareness about the history and heritage of the ancient Egyptian civilization. Fabricius – created in collaboration with the Australian Center for Egyptology at the Macquarie University in Australia, Psycle Interactive, Ubisoft and egyptologists – is available on the free Google Arts and Culture app. Users can access these through technologies such as virtual or augmented...


