Walmart and Sam's Club to require masks nationwide starting July 20 as COVID-19 cases rise

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Walmart and Sam's Club will start requiring masks at stores and clubs nationwide starting Monday, July 20, the company announced Wednesday.
