Walmart and Sam's Club to require masks nationwide starting July 20 as COVID-19 cases rise

Walmart Will Offer Low Cost Health Insurance



Walmart has over 5,000 locations in the U.S. and 265 million customers globally. And according to Business Insider, they may be ready to give health insurance providers some competition. Walmart is launching a low-cost health insurance offering, available to customers. It's called Walmart Insurance Services LLC. The discount store says that the Walmart Health Center prices will be up to 50% lower than traditional care.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970