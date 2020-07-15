China lashes out at U.K. for Huawei ban
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 (
13 minutes ago) Beijing lashed out Wednesday at Britain’s decision to ban Huawei equipment, saying London had become “America’s dupe” and vowing to take measures to p
Video credit: ODN - Published
4 hours ago
China's UK ambassador Liu Xiaoming says the government's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G telecommunications network undermines trust between the two countries.
Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision 02:36
