Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China lashes out at U.K. for Huawei ban

Hindu Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Beijing lashed out Wednesday at Britain’s decision to ban Huawei equipment, saying London had become “America’s dupe” and vowing to take measures to p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision

Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision 02:36

 China's UK ambassador Liu Xiaoming says the government’s decision to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G telecommunications network undermines trust between the two countries. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself' [Video]

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network from the end of 2027.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei [Video]

Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei

Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having “convinced many countries”, including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the Chinese firm being involved in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei [Video]

UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei

The move against Huawei will please the US, which has been pressuring the UK to act.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei

 Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having “convinced many countries”, including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the...
Belfast Telegraph

China Says UK's Ban on Huawei is About ‘Politicisation of Commercial Issues' Not 'National Security'
RIA Nov.

Britain’s Huawei Ban Resets Relations With China

Britain’s Huawei Ban Resets Relations With China By Jamie Dettmer British officials are bracing for fierce Chinese government reaction and possible retaliation to Britain’s decision Tuesday to block...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

MariucciaPoli

MariaMatilde RT @g_occhionero: President @realDonaldTrump from the White House garden to the press in a long speech on things done, and those to do next… 56 seconds ago

Brownloather

Roger Ledger RT @Brownloather: Iain Duncan Smith lashes out at China in fiery debate - 'We'll take NO lessons from you!' https://t.co/cYEF0sttCK 54 minutes ago