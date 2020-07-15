Could Google and Facebook become the world's new colonialists? Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Colonial powers such as Britain and Belgium are being made to own up to their brutal colonial past. Their schools are being urged to teach more about it. Monuments related to that history are also being reviewed. It is of course right and well overdue that we have a full and frank discourse about colonial actions. Years from now, perhaps, there will also be a similar discussion about the current wave of digital colonisation that is going on almost unchecked across the world. Our digital existences have been taken over by Facebook, Colonial powers such as Britain and Belgium are being made to own up to their brutal colonial past. Their schools are being urged to teach more about it. Monuments related to that history are also being reviewed. It is of course right and well overdue that we have a full and frank discourse about colonial actions. Years from now, perhaps, there will also be a similar discussion about the current wave of digital colonisation that is going on almost unchecked across the world. Our digital existences have been taken over by Google Amazon and other large US technology firms in their relentless accumulation of users and our online data. Their endeavours have created trillions of... 👓 View full article

