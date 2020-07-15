Global  
 

Could Google and Facebook become the world's new colonialists?

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Could Google and Facebook become the world's new colonialists?Colonial powers such as Britain and Belgium are being made to own up to their brutal colonial past. Their schools are being urged to teach more about it. Monuments related to that history are also being reviewed. It is of course right and well overdue that we have a full and frank discourse about colonial actions. Years from now, perhaps, there will also be a similar discussion about the current wave of digital colonisation that is going on almost unchecked across the world. Our digital existences have been taken over by Google, Facebook, Amazon and other large US technology firms in their relentless accumulation of users and our online data. Their endeavours have created trillions of...
Google Google American technology company

Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

Google launches AI-powered tool to decode Egyptian hieroglyphs

 Fabricius will expedite the process of collating, cataloguing and understanding ancient hieroglyphs . Google has launched a new machine learning tool that can..
WorldNews

Google accidentally posts picture of the Pixel 4a

 In line with leaks, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a large camera cutout but with just one lens, a top left camera cut out on the front and a..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon: Biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown today [Video]

Sturgeon: Biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown today

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says that "today marks the biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown", as museums, hairdressers, place of worships, cinemas and other indoor activities finally reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave [Video]

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave

Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government’s furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon cart can add up groceries

 New York Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale..
WorldNews

Amazon's hand-washing policy in spotlight

 As part of legal action brought by workers in New York, Amazon's policy on toilet breaks is debated.
BBC News

Kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes are selling out—here's where to still buy them

 Kayaking and paddle boarding are popular activities this summer. You can still find kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes at Amazon, REI, and more retailers.
USATODAY.com
Amazon Tells Workers To Uninstall TikTok App, Pronto [Video]

Amazon Tells Workers To Uninstall TikTok App, Pronto

Amazon employees have been told to remove the short-video app TikTok from their devices immediately. According to CNN, TikTok is owned by the world's most valuable startup, a Chinese company named ByteDance. But TikTok does not operate in China and functions as an independent subsidiary. Its servers are based in the US and not subject to Chinese laws. However, other organizations have moved to ban TikTok.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR [Video]

Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR

Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR. Anshi Perla became interested in coding after watching her parents work from home at the start of lockdown. Mum Sri,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:36Published
Bryce Dallas Howard On Jurassic World 3 Shut Down [Video]

Bryce Dallas Howard On Jurassic World 3 Shut Down

Bryce Dallas Howard on the shutdown of 'Jurassic World 3' and working on her new Apple TV+ project, Dad with her very own father. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 02:07Published

